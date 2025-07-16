Pound at three-week low on elevated inflation, GBPINR falls near 115 mark

British Pound held near a three-week low as currency markets assessed the local economic dynamics following an elevated reading on inflation. UK inflation rose to 3.6% in June 2025, marking the highest level since January 2024. The rise was mainly driven by a 1.7% jump in transport costs, led by higher motor fuel prices and airfares on long-haul and European routes. Food inflation also rose to 4.5% while core inflation accelerated to 3.7% year-on-year. This can weigh on the recent run up in UK equities after FTSE 100 index hit above 9,000-point mark to reach a new high in last session. FTSE has now gained around 10% in 2025 and inflationary forces can choke this rally. GBPUSD pair is currently quoting at 1.3392, down marginally on the day. On NSE, the GBPINR futures are currently trading at 115.21, down 0.30% on the day after falling near 115 mark.

