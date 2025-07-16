DB Corp slides as Q1 PAT tanks 53% YoY to Rs 81 crore

DB Corp (DBCL) tanked 2.06% to Rs 206.80 after the company reported 52.96% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 80.84 crore on a 5.15% decline in total revenue to Rs 559.45 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Profit before tax was Rs 107.61 crore in the first quarter of FY26, down 31.61% year on year.
Advertising Revenue stands at Rs 397.80 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 427.70 crore in Q1 FY25, down 6.99%. Circulation revenue stands rose 0.92% year on year to Rs 120.30 crore in Q1 FY26.
EBIDTA tanked 27.50% to Rs 138.40 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 190.90 crore posted in Q1 FY25.
In the Radio business, Advertising revenue increased by 1.03% YoY to Rs 39.20 crore posted in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 38.80 crore in Q1 FY25. EBIDTA tumbled 12.87% YoY to Rs 11.50 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 13.20 crore in Q1 FY25.
Sudhir Agarwal, Managing Director, DB Corp, said, Despite a high base effect from last years general elections, which had driven a temporary surge in advertising revenues, our core performance remained steady supported by stable advertising trends, soft newsprint prices, and disciplined cost structures.
Our digital business continues to scale rapidly, with Monthly Active Users reaching the 22 million mark this quarter reinforcing our position as Indias leading Indian language news app platform.
We believe the Governments continued focus on enhancing disposable incomes through income tax rationalisation, softening of interest rates, and the anticipated implementation of the 8th Pay Commission later this fiscal, will further stimulate economic activity, particularly across Tier II and beyond markets.
This is expected to provide a strong tailwind to Bharats consumption story. Backed by our deep editorial strength, hyperlocal relevance, and continuous product innovation, we remain confident in our ability to drive sustainable growth across both print and digital platforms, while delivering long-term value to all stakeholders.
Meanwhile, the companys board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each.
D.B. Corp is engaged in the business of publishing newspapers, radio broadcasting, providing integrated internet and mobile interactive services and event management. Its major brands include Dainik Bhaskar (Hindi daily), Divya Bhaskar and Saurashtra Samachar (Gujarat daily) and Divya Marathi (Marathi daily).
