Gabriel India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Neuland Laboratories Ltd, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, Just Dial Ltd and Page Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 July 2025.

Gabriel India Ltd tumbled 5.18% to Rs 1036.4 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 46265 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86609 shares in the past one month.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd lost 4.90% to Rs 14550. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17103 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13740 shares in the past one month. Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd crashed 4.28% to Rs 23.47. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 468.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 290.38 lakh shares in the past one month. Just Dial Ltd dropped 3.94% to Rs 904. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51805 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9589 shares in the past one month.