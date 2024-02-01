Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dixon Tech jumps after Q3 PAT climbs 87% YoY to Rs 971 cr

Dixon Tech jumps after Q3 PAT climbs 87% YoY to Rs 971 cr

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Dixon Technologies (India) rallied 5.06% to Rs 6,288.05 after the company reported 87% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 970.7 crore on 100% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,818.25 crore in Q3FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Profit before tax jumped 80% to Rs 125.74 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 70.48 crore posted in same quarter last year.

EBITDA was at Rs 186.71 crore in Q3 FY24, registering the growth of 64% as compared with Rs 114 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin contracted to 3.9% in Q3 FY24 as against 4.7% in Q3 FY23.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Total expenses soared 100% to Rs 4,696.76 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23. During the quarter, cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 4,345.33 crore (up 116.29% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 86.71 crore (up 36.14% YoY).

Dixon Technologies (India) has been leading the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) space in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

HSBC India Unveils its Largest Branch in the Country; All-star 3-day Event Held for the Grand Opening

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Wins The Prestigious National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) 2023, In The Corporate Office Sector

Greenfuel Energy Solutions partners with Ventrex, the global leader in electronic pressure regulation

Leegality Announces Electronic Signatures on WhatsApp - to meet its goal of 100 per cent digital paperwork by 2030

SBI General Insurance Records 50 per cent Growth in December FY 24, Grows More Than Double of the Private General Insurance Industry

H.G. Infra Engg emerges as L-1 bidder for South Central Railway project

NSE declared world's largest derivatives exchange for 5th straight year

Box office recovery, synergies could drive more gains for PVR-Inox

Banks, Indian companies set to raise Rs 13,700 cr through bond market

Amid market volatility, it may be time to prune small and midcap exposure

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story