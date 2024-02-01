Dixon Tech jumps after Q3 PAT climbs 87% YoY to Rs 971 cr

Dixon Technologies (India) rallied 5.06% to Rs 6,288.05 after the company reported 87% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 970.7 crore on 100% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,818.25 crore in Q3FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Profit before tax jumped 80% to Rs 125.74 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 70.48 crore posted in same quarter last year.

EBITDA was at Rs 186.71 crore in Q3 FY24, registering the growth of 64% as compared with Rs 114 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin contracted to 3.9% in Q3 FY24 as against 4.7% in Q3 FY23.

Total expenses soared 100% to Rs 4,696.76 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23. During the quarter, cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 4,345.33 crore (up 116.29% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 86.71 crore (up 36.14% YoY).

Dixon Technologies (India) has been leading the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) space in India.

