Dixon Tech signs MoU with Cellecor

Dixon Technologies (India) informed that it has entered into an MOU with Cellecor Gadgets for manufacturing of washing machines and its related components for Cellecor.

Cellecor is a leading name in the consumer electronics industry, known for its innovative and cutting-edge technology. With a commitment to making happiness affordable, Cellecor offers a diverse range of products, including mobile phones, smart TVs, speakers, neckbands, TWS, sound bars, smartwatches, Washing Machines, and many more.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Atul B. Lall, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Dixon Technologies, stated that We are delighted to announce that Dixon Technologies has entered into an MOU with Cellecor for manufacturing of washing machines and its related components. By this partnership, Dixon Technologies will increase its customer base in Washing Machine segment. Further, through this partnership, both Companies aims to target improved efficiencies and increased competitiveness.

Dixon Technologies (India) Limited is the largest* home grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.

The scrip rose 2.24% to close at Rs 14,242.25 on Monday, 28 October 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News