Sejal Glass hits the roof after robust Q2 outcome

Sejal Glass hit an upper limit of 5% at Rs 535.60 after the company reported strong Q2FY25 results.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Sejal Glass surged 126.85% to Rs 2.45 crore on 55.24% increase in net sales to Rs 61.57 crore in Q2 September 2024 over Q2 September 2023.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 2.68 crore in the Q2FY25, up 145.9% YoY and up 81.08% QoQ.

Total expenses rose 55.4% to Rs 53.21 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24. During the quarter, cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 38.23 crore (up 39.6% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 6.49 crore (up 34.4% YoY).

Net cash flow from operating activities improved to Rs 15.08 lakh in Q2FY25 from a cash outflow of Rs 20.80 lakh in Q2FY24.

Sejal Glass is engaged in the business of processing of glass and making of value added glass in various forms viz. tempering, designing, insulating and laminated glass.

