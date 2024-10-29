GIFT Nifty hints at negative start

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty November futures contract is down 47.50 points, suggesting a negative start for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,228.08 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,400.85 crore in the Indian equity market on 25 October 2024, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth over Rs 107070.50 crore (so far) in the secondary market during October 2024. This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 46,552.40 crore in September 2024.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks traded mixed on Tuesday as investors turned their attention to a flurry of key earnings reports due out in the coming days. While Japanese markets continued their upward trend following the ruling coalition's loss of its parliamentary majority, the broader Asian market was less enthusiastic. The Bank of Japan's upcoming meeting later this week is expected to maintain its current monetary policy stance.

US stocks closed higher on Monday, driven by hopes of easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The focus is firmly on the upcoming deluge of major earnings reports and economic data releases. The S&P 500 gained 0.27% to 5,823.52, the NASDAQ Composite rose 0.26% to 18,568.05, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average outperformed with a 0.65% increase to 42,387.57.

Key economic events this week include the release of US GDP data for the third quarter on Thursday, followed by the PCE price index (the Fed's preferred inflation gauge) and nonfarm payrolls data on Friday. These figures will provide crucial insights ahead of the Fed's upcoming meeting, where a smaller 25-basis-point rate cut is widely anticipated. Additionally, the US presidential elections are scheduled for November 5th.

Domestic Market:

Domestic equity benchmarks snapped a five-day losing streak on Monday, ending the session on a strong note. The market rebound was primarily driven by value buying, as recent steep declines attracted investors seeking opportunities. Additionally, easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East played a significant role. Israels limited attack on Iran over the weekend raised hopes for a potential de-escalation, boosting market sentiment and leading to a gap-up opening on Monday.

The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 602.75 points or 0.76% to 80,005.04. The Nifty 50 index gained 158.35 points or 0.65% to 24,339.15.

