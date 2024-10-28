The Anup Engineering consolidated net profit rises 49.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.11% to Rs 193.14 crore

Net profit of The Anup Engineering rose 49.77% to Rs 32.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 38.11% to Rs 193.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 139.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

