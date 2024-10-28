The Anup Engineering consolidated net profit rises 49.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.11% to Rs 193.14 croreNet profit of The Anup Engineering rose 49.77% to Rs 32.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 38.11% to Rs 193.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 139.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales193.14139.85 38 OPM %22.4422.42 -PBDT43.8132.76 34 PBT37.9329.20 30 NP32.5321.72 50
