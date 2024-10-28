Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit rises 200.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 1:52 PM IST
Sales rise 8.13% to Rs 98.27 crore

Net profit of InfoBeans Technologies rose 200.71% to Rs 12.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.13% to Rs 98.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 90.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales98.2790.88 8 OPM %19.4312.19 -PBDT22.7013.91 63 PBT16.016.33 153 NP12.664.21 201

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

