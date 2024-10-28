InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit rises 200.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.13% to Rs 98.27 crore

Net profit of InfoBeans Technologies rose 200.71% to Rs 12.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.13% to Rs 98.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 90.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.98.2790.8819.4312.1922.7013.9116.016.3312.664.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News