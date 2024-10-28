Max Estates consolidated net profit rises 923.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 96.10% to Rs 40.18 croreNet profit of Max Estates rose 923.81% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 96.10% to Rs 40.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales40.1820.49 96 OPM %21.252.78 -PBDT7.20-2.66 LP PBT-1.21-9.03 87 NP2.150.21 924
Powered by Capital Market - Live News