Dixon Technologies (India) consolidated net profit rises 18.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Dixon Technologies (India) rose 18.02% to Rs 95.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.95% to Rs 4657.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3065.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.92% to Rs 367.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 255.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.10% to Rs 17690.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12192.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

