Dixon Technologies (India) consolidated net profit rises 18.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales rise 51.95% to Rs 4657.97 crore

Net profit of Dixon Technologies (India) rose 18.02% to Rs 95.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.95% to Rs 4657.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3065.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.92% to Rs 367.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 255.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.10% to Rs 17690.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12192.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4657.973065.45 52 17690.9012192.01 45 OPM %3.925.10 -3.944.21 - PBDT180.54144.55 25 655.71459.41 43 PBT129.51112.09 16 493.83344.78 43 NP95.1780.64 18 367.75255.52 44

First Published: May 15 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

