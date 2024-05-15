Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 25.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.17% to Rs 1078.90 crore

Net profit of Transport Corporation of India rose 25.28% to Rs 102.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.17% to Rs 1078.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 979.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.56% to Rs 350.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 317.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.39% to Rs 4024.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3782.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

