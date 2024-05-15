Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Berger Paints India consolidated net profit rises 19.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Berger Paints India consolidated net profit rises 19.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 3.14% to Rs 2520.28 crore

Net profit of Berger Paints India rose 19.61% to Rs 222.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 185.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.14% to Rs 2520.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2443.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.88% to Rs 1167.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 859.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.97% to Rs 11198.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10567.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2520.282443.63 3 11198.9210567.84 6 OPM %13.9214.18 -16.6213.95 - PBDT380.94332.34 15 1887.771426.37 32 PBT294.05257.93 14 1556.891162.34 34 NP222.10185.69 20 1167.74859.42 36

First Published: May 15 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

