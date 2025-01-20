DJS Stock & Shares reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.39 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5000.00% to Rs 0.51 crore

Net profit of DJS Stock & Shares reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5000.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.510.0178.43-300.000.40-0.030.40-0.030.39-0.03

