DNEG Group's Brahma to acquire with Metaphysics

Brahma, a global AI and content technology company created by the DNEG Group, announced today the acquisition of Metaphysic, a leading developer of AI content creation technologies. The acquisition, implemented by way of merger, will accelerate the development of Brahma's AI-powered products for enterprise, IP rights-holders, and content creators across industries, empowering them to create the highest quality content at scale.

The valuation of Brahma following the transaction is US$1.43 billion. Leading Abu Dhabibased investor United Al Saqer Group (UASG) will come together with the DNEG Group to invest a further US$25 million into Brahma. This follows on from UASG's US$200 million strategic investment in the DNEG Group in 2024. Metaphysic's existing investors, including Liberty Global, S32, Rakuten Capital, TO Ventures and 8VC will become shareholders in Brahma.

Brahma will develop foundational AI, data, and content workflow & management technologies as part of a comprehensive suite of AI-native products designed to create user-customized content across video, image, and audio. Post transaction, Brahma's global team will include more than 800 engineers and creative technologists, bringing together the award-winning innovation of the DNEG Group's creative technology portfolio, including Ziva's technology for the creation of digital human and character simulations, with Metaphysic's groundbreaking AI technology. This is combined with market-leading CLEAR?"?'s purpose-built AI platform with its global client base, built over 8 years of research and development in content discovery, content creation, and content management.

This announcement comes on the heels of Ziva being recognized with a 2025 SciTech Award by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, as well as Metaphysic's AI neural performance toolset being honored at the Visual Effects Society Awards with the prestigious Emerging Technology Award.

