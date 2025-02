Bharat Global Developers standalone net profit rises 189.58% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26188.57% to Rs 276.03 crore

Net profit of Bharat Global Developers rose 189.58% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 26188.57% to Rs 276.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.276.031.050.6260.951.940.641.870.641.390.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News