Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit rises 85.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Dodla Dairy rose 85.93% to Rs 65.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.71% to Rs 911.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 823.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.911.60823.4311.537.33111.0067.2092.8050.7265.0234.97

