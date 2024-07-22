Zydus Lifes gains after receiving approval from COFEPRIS for Bevacizumab biosimilar

Zydus Lifesciences rose 1.52% to Rs 1161.95 after the Mexican regulatory authority COFEPRIS (Federal Commission for the Protection Against Sanitary Risk) granted marketing approval to the company for Bhava, a Bevacizumab biosimilar. Bhava (Bevacizumab) is used in the treatment of metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC), non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, metastatic breast cancer, glioblastoma, advanced and/or metastatic renal cell carcinoma and ovarian cancer patients. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp As per a WHO report of 2020, out of the total cancer cases reported in Mexico, breast, prostate, colorectal and thyroid were amongst the common cancer cases registered. Zydus had developed and launched the Bevacizumab biosimilar developed in-house by the research team at the Zydus Research Centre (ZRC) in 2015 in India under the brand name Bryxta. Since then, an estimated 50,000 patients have been treated with the therapy.

With twelve lifesaving biosimilars already launched in the market, Zydus has been bridging the unmet need for affordable therapies in the fight against cancer in India.

Dr. Sharvil Patel, managing director, Zydus, said, We welcome the approval granted to the first of our biosimilars for patients in Latin America.

To bring in greater access and affordability to patients battling critical ailments, we have been developing a pipeline of biosimilars, specifically in oncology. Precision diagnostics and access to affordable therapies are empowering millions of patients in their fight against cancer in India.

With Bhava, we begin a new journey of supporting patients with need-based therapies in Latin America.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The pharma major reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1,182.3 crore in Q4 FY24 steeply higher than Rs 296.6 crore recorded in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 10.44% to Rs 5,533.8 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 5,010.6 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

