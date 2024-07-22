Volumes soar at Oberoi Realty Ltd counter

Oberoi Realty Ltd recorded volume of 56300 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13048 shares

PVR Inox Ltd, Wipro Ltd, Indian Hotels Co Ltd, ITI Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 July 2024.

Oberoi Realty Ltd recorded volume of 56300 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13048 shares. The stock gained 4.98% to Rs.1,754.45. Volumes stood at 13830 shares in the last session.

PVR Inox Ltd registered volume of 60875 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19811 shares. The stock rose 1.80% to Rs.1,429.30. Volumes stood at 18809 shares in the last session.