Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit rises 90.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Dolat Algotech rose 90.76% to Rs 66.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 69.02% to Rs 145.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 86.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.145.5686.1271.6264.3893.6848.9993.1148.7466.7134.97

