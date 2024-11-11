Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit rises 90.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit rises 90.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 69.02% to Rs 145.56 crore

Net profit of Dolat Algotech rose 90.76% to Rs 66.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 69.02% to Rs 145.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 86.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales145.5686.12 69 OPM %71.6264.38 -PBDT93.6848.99 91 PBT93.1148.74 91 NP66.7134.97 91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

We have a huge appetite for India talent, says FICO CEO Will Lansing

LIVE news: Supreme Court asks Delhi police to form special cell to impose firecrackers ban

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex settles flat at 79,496, Nifty at 24,141; IT, banks lead

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE SCORE: CHN 10-0 THAI; IND-MAL match begins at 4:45 PM

Premium

Enabling conditions for nuclear energy: Five key tasks for policymakers

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story