BEML consolidated net profit declines 1.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.21% to Rs 859.84 crore

Net profit of BEML declined 1.47% to Rs 51.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 51.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.21% to Rs 859.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 916.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

