Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 22.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Godfrey Phillips India rose 22.89% to Rs 248.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 202.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.33% to Rs 1372.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1150.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1372.861150.4519.8019.44318.54255.00286.86218.52248.33202.08

