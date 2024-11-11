Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 22.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.33% to Rs 1372.86 croreNet profit of Godfrey Phillips India rose 22.89% to Rs 248.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 202.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.33% to Rs 1372.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1150.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1372.861150.45 19 OPM %19.8019.44 -PBDT318.54255.00 25 PBT286.86218.52 31 NP248.33202.08 23
