Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index cautious around two week low

Dollar index cautious around two week low

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The dollar index stabilized around 105.6 on Friday, with investors adopting a cautious stance ahead of a crucial US inflation report for March. This release is expected to offer insights into the Federal Reserve's future monetary policy direction.

On Thursday, the index dipped to nearly two-week lows following data indicating that the US economy expanded by an annualized 1.6% in the first quarter of 2024, marking its slowest growth in approximately two years. Despite this, underlying inflation showed signs of picking up during the same period. Additionally, the latest jobless claims data continued to signal a tight labor market, adding complexity to the outlook for potential Fed rate adjustments this year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The dollar remained under pressure against most major currencies, although it continued to hover near 34-year highs against the yen. The Bank of Japan's impending monetary policy decision added to the market's cautious tone, with investors closely monitoring any developments that could impact currency movements.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Dollar Index Back Above 104 As Fed Officials Warn On Inflation

Dollar Holds Steady Near Recent Lows, Eyes US Inflation Data

US Market extends losses to fifth day

Japan Nikkei tumbles amid rising interest rates woes

Broader mkt rallies; realty shares rise for 7th day

Housing &amp; Urban Development Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Broader market outperforms; media shares in demand

Olectra Greentech slumps after Q4 PAT declines over 49% YoY

Volumes spurt at Alkem Laboratories Ltd counter

L&amp;T Tech records PAT of Rs 341 cr in Q4 FY24; declares dividend of Rs 33/ share

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story