Volumes spurt at Alkem Laboratories Ltd counter

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 April 2024.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd registered volume of 1.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 52.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1995 shares. The stock rose 0.97% to Rs.4,918.80. Volumes stood at 1969 shares in the last session.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd clocked volume of 85.65 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 29.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.93 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.53% to Rs.178.95. Volumes stood at 2.32 lakh shares in the last session.

KPIT Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 10.89 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 21.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49991 shares. The stock increased 2.91% to Rs.1,414.00. Volumes stood at 91975 shares in the last session.

Oberoi Realty Ltd witnessed volume of 2.75 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 18.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14637 shares. The stock increased 0.63% to Rs.1,481.05. Volumes stood at 8584 shares in the last session.

Zensar Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 3.4 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 40513 shares. The stock gained 9.51% to Rs.629.90. Volumes stood at 50756 shares in the last session.

