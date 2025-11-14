Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Donear Industries standalone net profit rises 17.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Donear Industries standalone net profit rises 17.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.89% to Rs 236.92 crore

Net profit of Donear Industries rose 17.31% to Rs 12.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.89% to Rs 236.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 209.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales236.92209.87 13 OPM %12.8210.38 -PBDT23.3815.96 46 PBT19.9312.99 53 NP12.4010.57 17

