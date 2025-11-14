Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paras Defence surges after Q2 PAT jumps 49% YoY to Rs 21 cr

Paras Defence surges after Q2 PAT jumps 49% YoY to Rs 21 cr

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Paras Defence and Space Technologies rallied 7.28% to Rs 771.40 after the company reported a 48.9% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 20.64 crore on 21.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 105.72 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 46.4% YoY to Rs 26.58 crore in Q2 FY26.

Total expenses increased 15.34% to Rs 81.42 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 70.59 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 36.47 crore (up 22.34% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 11.07 crore (up 20.72% YoY), while finance cost stood at Rs 1.20 crore (down 53.12% YoY) during the period under review.

On segmental front, revenue from Defence Engineering jumped 40.72% YoY to Rs 67.28 crore, while revenue from optics and optronics Systems segment declined 2.14% YoY to Rs 38.44 crore during the quarter.

On half-yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 23.69% to Rs 35.51 crore on 16.55% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 198.91 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies (PDST) is primarily engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and testing of a variety of defence and space engineering products and solutions. The company caters to four major segments - defence & space optics, defence electronics, heavy engineering, and electromagnetic pulse protection solutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India and Canada Strengthen Economic Ties, Pledge Deeper Cooperation in Trade, Energy and Supply Chain Resilience

Barometers trade with modest losses; PSU bank shares rally

Sensex slumps 214 pts; Nifty slides below 25,850 mark

BCPL Railway Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 67.71% in the September 2025 quarter

GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 160.00% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story