Paras Defence surges after Q2 PAT jumps 49% YoY to Rs 21 cr

Paras Defence and Space Technologies rallied 7.28% to Rs 771.40 after the company reported a 48.9% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 20.64 crore on 21.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 105.72 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 46.4% YoY to Rs 26.58 crore in Q2 FY26.

Total expenses increased 15.34% to Rs 81.42 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 70.59 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 36.47 crore (up 22.34% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 11.07 crore (up 20.72% YoY), while finance cost stood at Rs 1.20 crore (down 53.12% YoY) during the period under review.

On segmental front, revenue from Defence Engineering jumped 40.72% YoY to Rs 67.28 crore, while revenue from optics and optronics Systems segment declined 2.14% YoY to Rs 38.44 crore during the quarter. On half-yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 23.69% to Rs 35.51 crore on 16.55% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 198.91 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25. Paras Defence and Space Technologies (PDST) is primarily engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and testing of a variety of defence and space engineering products and solutions. The company caters to four major segments - defence & space optics, defence electronics, heavy engineering, and electromagnetic pulse protection solutions.