Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Shiva Texyarn Ltd, Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd, Allcargo Terminals Ltd and Tolins Tyres Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 November 2025.

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd crashed 11.89% to Rs 1054.05 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 80 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2715 shares in the past one month.

Shiva Texyarn Ltd lost 11.02% to Rs 161.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 0 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2877 shares in the past one month.

Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd tumbled 9.95% to Rs 58.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 71669 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Allcargo Terminals Ltd shed 9.06% to Rs 31.52. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 56184 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35330 shares in the past one month.

Tolins Tyres Ltd dropped 8.74% to Rs 170.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 40322 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34058 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

