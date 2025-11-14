Barometers trade with modest losses; PSU bank shares rally

The domestic equity indices traded with moderate losses in the mid- afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,800 level. PSU bank share advanced after advancing for previous trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 341.49 points or 0.40% to 84,137.18. The Nifty 50 index slipped 117.20 points or 0.45% to 25,761.95.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.33% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.04%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,772 shares rose and 2,305 shares fell. A total of 188 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

The annual inflation rate, based on the All-India Wholesale Price Index (WPI), declined by 1.21% (provisional) in October 2025 compared with October 2024. This negative inflation reading was primarily driven by a decrease in the prices of food articles, crude petroleum and natural gas, electricity, mineral oils, and basic metals. NDA Paints Bihar Saffron: Counting for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 has reached an advanced stage at all 46 centres, and party-wise trends are now available for each of the 243 seats. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) currently leads with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead on 90 seats, Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] on 80 seats, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) [LJPRV] on 21 seats, Rashtriya Lok Morcha [RSHTLKM] on 4 seats, and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) [HAMS] on 5 seats.

Among Mahagathbandhan (MGB) parties, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is leading on 28 seats, Indian National Congress (INC) on 5, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation [CPI(ML)(L)] on 3, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on 5, and Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) each on 1 seat. Buzzing Index: The Nifty PSU Bank index rose 0.65% to 8,356.95. The index fell 0.68% in the previous trading session. Canara Bank (up 1.38%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 1.33%), Bank of India (up 0.87%), Central Bank of India (up 0.59%), State Bank of India (up 0.45%), Punjab National Bank (up 0.38%), Bank of Baroda (up 0.35%) added.

On the other hand, Indian Bank (down 0.4%), UCO Bank (down 0.39%) and Punjab & Sind Bank (down 0.13%) edged lower. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was up 0.29% to 6.530 as compared with previous close 6.513. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.7475 compared with its close of 88.7075 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement shed 0.40% to Rs 126,264. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.07% to 99.25.

The United States 10-year bond yield gained 0.59% to 4.107. In the commodities market, Brent crude for January 2025 settlement added 74 cents or 1.17% to $63.75 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Hero Motocorp advanced 1.14% after the companys standalone net profit rose 15.72% to Rs 1,392.83 crore on 15.89% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 12,126.37 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Tata Motors fell 1.72% after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 867 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with net profit of Rs 498 crore in Q2 FY25. Total revenue from operations increased 5.99% YoY Rs 18,585 crore in Q2 FY26.