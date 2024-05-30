Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Donear Industries standalone net profit rises 86.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Donear Industries standalone net profit rises 86.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 13.39% to Rs 242.60 crore

Net profit of Donear Industries rose 86.52% to Rs 15.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.39% to Rs 242.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 213.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.22% to Rs 34.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.21% to Rs 799.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 825.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales242.60213.96 13 799.14825.66 -3 OPM %12.149.42 -10.129.14 - PBDT25.1914.19 78 59.5157.83 3 PBT22.0411.77 87 47.4748.57 -2 NP15.918.53 87 34.7136.24 -4

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

