Donear Industries standalone net profit rises 86.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Donear Industries rose 86.52% to Rs 15.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.39% to Rs 242.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 213.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.22% to Rs 34.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.21% to Rs 799.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 825.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

