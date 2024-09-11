Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

DoT simplifies telecom licensing and equipment approval processes

Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has taken significant steps to streamline the approval processes for telecom licenses and wireless equipment. The ministry has introduced substantial changes to the procedures for issuing Experimental Licenses, Demonstration Licenses, and Equipment Type Approvals (ETAs).

In a statement, the Ministry of Communications announced that these reforms are part of its ongoing efforts to improve the ease of doing business in the telecom sector. The changes aim to reduce delays, simplify regulatory requirements, and foster innovation for businesses and telecom operators.

For Experimental Licenses, fixed timelines have been introduced to ensure quicker approvals. If no decision is conveyed within 30 days, the license will be deemed issued. In cases requiring Inter-Ministerial Consultation, the DoT will seek comments within seven days. If no comments are received, a provisional license will be granted after 60 days, and it will be converted to a regular license after 90 days.

Regarding Demonstration Licenses, licenses without Inter-Ministerial Consultation will be deemed granted after 15 days, and those requiring consultation will be deemed granted after 45 days once comments are sought from relevant authorities.

The Ministry further announced that all applications for ETAs for license-exempt wireless devices will now be granted on a self-declaration basis. This self-declaration process is expected to significantly reduce the time and effort required for approvals, benefiting companies looking to deploy wireless equipment in the Indian market.

These changes are based on the recommendations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) concerning the enhancement of ease of doing business and simplifying regulatory processes in the telecom sector.

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

