Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Capital Goods index increasing 418.7 points or 0.59% at 71976.75 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 5%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (up 2.72%),Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 2.53%),Thermax Ltd (up 1.47%),SKF India Ltd (up 1.42%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Finolex Cables Ltd (up 1.4%), Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 1.39%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 1.19%), GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.17%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.92%).

On the other hand, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (down 2.33%), NBCC (India) Ltd (down 0.97%), and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (down 0.78%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 177.99 or 0.32% at 56645.86.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 50.81 points or 0.3% at 16772.61.

The Nifty 50 index was up 5.75 points or 0.02% at 25046.85.

The BSE Sensex index was down 4.53 points or 0.01% at 81916.76.

On BSE,1833 shares were trading in green, 1218 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

