Barometers pare early losses; oil & gas shares slide for 7th day

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 31.31 points or 0.03% to 81,957.33. The Nifty 50 index added 7.35 points or 0.03% to 25,048.45.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.08% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.28%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,051 shares rose and 1,539 shares fell. A total of 156 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Oil & Gas index declined 0.99% to 12,687.65. The index fell 5.92% in seven consecutive trading sessions.
Oil India (down 5.99%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (down 2.5%), Indraprastha Gas (down 2.26%), Gujarat Gas (down 1.26%), Mahanagar Gas (down 1.04%), Aegis Logistics (down 0.9%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (down 0.87%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 0.84%), Indian Oil Corporation (down 0.79%) and GAIL (India) (down 0.5%) declined.
On the other hand, Reliance Industries (up 0.11%) and Adani Total Gas (up 0.07%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Lemon Tree Hotels added 1.61% after the company informed that it has signed a license agreement viz Lemon Tree Hotel, Mira Road, Mumbai.
Genus Power Infrastructure added 0.23%. The company has established two wholly-owned step-down subsidiaries on 10 September 2024. The new subsidiaries are Genus Shekhawati Smart Metering Solutions SPV Private and Genus Marwar Smart Metering Solutions SPV private.
