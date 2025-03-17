Board of IREDA approves increase in borrowing limit by 5,000 cr

At meeting held on 17 March 2025

The Board of Directors of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) in its meeting held today i.e., 17 March 2025, inter alia has approved the enhancement of Borrowing programme for FY 2024-25 by Rs. 5,000 crore through Taxable Bonds/ Sub-ordinated Tier-II Bonds/Perpetual Debt Instruments (PDI) /Term loan from Banks and FI's /Lines of credit from international agencies (multilateral and bilateral agencies) /External Commercial Borrowings (ECB)/Short term loans & WCDL from Bank. The Borrowing Limit for FY 2024-25 has been increased from Rs. 24,200 crore to Rs 29,200 crore.

