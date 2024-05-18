Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr Reddy's Lab Andhra Pradesh facility gets 2 USFDA observations

Dr Reddy's Lab Andhra Pradesh facility gets 2 USFDA observations

Image
Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 8:50 AM IST
Dr Reddy's Laboratories said that US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued Form 483 with two observations after the inspection conducted at its formulations manufacturing facilities (FTO-7 & FTO-9) in Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The drug regulator conducted good manufacturing practice (GMP) inspection at its formulations manufacturing facilities (FTO-7 & FTO-9) in Duvvada, Visakhapatnam from 8 May 2024 to 17 May 2024.

Upon completion, the drug maker has been issued a Form 483 with two observations, which it will address within the stipulated timeline.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is engaged in providing medicines. The firm operates in three segments: global generics, pharmaceutical services and active ingredients (PSAI) and proprietary products.

The drug major's consolidated net profit increased 36.26% to Rs 1,307 crore on 12.49% rise in revenues to Rs 7,083 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The counter shed 0.71% to end at Rs 5,799.25 on Friday, 17 May 2024.

First Published: May 18 2024 | 8:33 AM IST

