Mindteck (India) consolidated net profit rises 19.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 10.32% to Rs 97.90 crore

Net profit of Mindteck (India) rose 19.78% to Rs 6.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.32% to Rs 97.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 88.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.49% to Rs 27.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.49% to Rs 385.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 336.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales97.9088.74 10 385.53336.73 14 OPM %7.697.73 -8.418.05 - PBDT9.007.70 17 38.0030.51 25 PBT7.866.59 19 33.5325.98 29 NP6.485.41 20 27.3120.77 31

First Published: May 17 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

