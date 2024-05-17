Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rail Vikas Nigam consolidated net profit rises 33.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Rail Vikas Nigam consolidated net profit rises 33.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 17.38% to Rs 6714.01 crore

Net profit of Rail Vikas Nigam rose 33.17% to Rs 478.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 359.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.38% to Rs 6714.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5719.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.34% to Rs 1574.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1341.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.93% to Rs 21889.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20281.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6714.015719.83 17 21889.2320281.57 8 OPM %6.806.55 -6.186.15 - PBDT629.35501.93 25 2074.851741.60 19 PBT624.96496.09 26 2053.911719.28 19 NP478.40359.25 33 1574.471341.75 17

First Published: May 17 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

