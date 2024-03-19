Dr Reddy's Labs launches Versavo drug in UK

Dr Reddy's Laboratories said that it has launched Versavo in the United Kingdom (UK) for the treatment of several types of cancers.

The said drug is equivalent to Avastin. Versavo (bevacizumab) is indicated for the treatment of several types of cancers including metastatic colorectal cancer, advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, recurrent glioblastoma, metastatic renal cell carcinoma, advanced cervical cancer, ovarian cancer and metastatic breast cancer.

Versavo is the firms first biosimilar product to be approved and launched in the UK. It is available in strengths of 100mg and 400mg single use vials. Previously, the company launched Versavo in India in 2019 and subsequently in other countries such as Thailand, Ukraine, Nepal and Jamaica. In Colombia, the product was launched under the brand name Persivia.

Jayanth Sridhar, Global Head of Biologics at Dr. Reddys, said, The launch of Versavo in a highly regulated market underscores our capability for global clinical development of high-quality biosimilar products. Versavo is a potential treatment option for patients with different types of cancers. This launch reinforces our commitment to bring more biosimilar and other critical biological products to meet the unmet needs of patients, and strengthens our focus on oncology.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories is engaged in providing medicines. The firm operates in three segments: global generics, pharmaceutical services and active ingredients (PSAI) and proprietary products.

The drug major's consolidated net profit increased 10.57% to Rs 1,378.9 crore on 6.57% rise in revenues to Rs 7,214.8 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip fell 3.18% to end at 6,138.40 on the BSE.

