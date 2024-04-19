Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr. Reddy's launches condition management programme DailyBloom IBS

Dr. Reddy's launches condition management programme DailyBloom IBS

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced the roll-out of its condition management programme DailyBloom IBS, India's first integrated care plan for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). The programme is based on extensive research and is enabled by a mobile application developed in-house. DailyBloom IBS focuses on a comprehensive care plan that includes diet management, psychological and physical wellness support for patients with IBS. Dr. Reddy's has launched the programme on 'World IBS Day', a day that aims to increase awareness of the IBS condition, discuss misconceptions, challenges and even stigma attached to it.

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

