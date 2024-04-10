Dr Reddys launches migraine management wearable device Nerivio in Germany

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced the launch of the drug-free non-invasive migraine management wearable device Nerivio in Germany through its step-down subsidiary betapharm. The launch marks the company's entry into digital therapeutics in Europe. Nerivio is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), and is CE-mark certified in Europe.

Nerivio was presented in 2023 by Dr. Reddy's at the DGN Kongress organised by the German Association of Neurology in Berlin, and the 17th European Headache Congress held in Barcelona, Spain. Dr. Reddy's will present and launch Nerivio during the Neurological Association of South Africa annual congress on April 17, 2024, in the presence of Dr. Stewart Tepper, Professor of Neurology at the Geisel School of Medicine - Dartmouth, and Vice President, New England Institute for Neurology and Headache. In May 2024, Nerivio will also be presented at International Headache Society 2024 iHEAD meeting in Berlin, Germany. In subsequent months, Dr. Reddy's will launch Nerivio in Spain and the UK.

Last year, Dr. Reddy's entered into an exclusive agreement with Theranica, a prescribed digital therapeutics company developing advanced neuromodulation devices for migraine and other pain conditions, for the marketing and distribution of Nerivio in multiple markets.

Dr. Reddy's launched Nerivio in India in 2023. In India, Nerivio is supported by Dr. Reddy's unique patient support programme called 'M-Free'. The programme is a comprehensive support system that enhances and streamlines the journey of the patients. M-Free includes services such as onboarding and counseling of patients, device demonstrations, doorstep delivery, flexible payment options, informative content, and dedicated customer care to help patients get the most out of the device. With lifestyle modification as a key recommendation for better management of migraine, M-Free awareness program offers a suite of value-add services such as nutritionist consultation, yoga and meditation sessions with certified specialists for holistic medicine free migraine management.

