Dreamfolks Services forays into lifestyle services segment

Dreamfolks Services has partnered with Looks Salon, a premium salon chain brand in the Indian beauty and grooming industry. This collaboration strengthens Dreamfolks' foray into the lifestyle services segment, expanding its spectrum of services beyond travel.

With the introduction of beauty & grooming services, Dreamfolks seeks to enrich customer loyalty programs, thereby amplifying the value brought to their clientele. The expansion to Looks Salons' 200+ outlets nationwide will allow customers of Dreamfolks Clients and members of the Dreamfolks Club to enjoy a variety of services offered by skilled stylists and beauty professionals. These services include manicures, pedicures, clean-ups, facials, and haircuts, all seamlessly managed through Dreamfolks' proprietary technology platform.

