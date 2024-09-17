Dreamfolks Services launches highway dining for travellers

Dreamfolks Services has announced the launch of its newest service - highway dining for travellers, which would be available at over 600 outlets along key highways across the country. "This new offering marks DreamFolks expansion beyond airports and railway stations to provide enhanced convenience for highway travellers, the company said in a statement. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The service would be available at popular restaurants on more than 60 key highway routes emanating from major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata. Liberatha Kallat, founder and CMD of DreamFolks, said: At DreamFolks, we are committed to delivering premium experiences to travellers.

With this launch, were excited to extend our services to highway travellers, providing them with access to quality dining options throughout their journeys. As we continue to identify opportunities to enhance the travel experience across multiple touchpoints, expanding our offerings to highways is a natural progression.

This new service reflects our vision of creating seamless and elevated travel experiences at every mode of the journey."

Dreamfolks Services is India's largest airport service aggregator platform. Its clients include major card networks, banks, online travel agents, airlines and enterprises. It provides the customers of its clients access to services such as lounges, food & beverage, spa, meet and assist, airport transfer, transit hotels/nap room access and baggage transfer.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 32.23% to Rs 17.19 crore on a 20.46% increase in sales to Rs 320.80 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.15% to currently trade at Rs 501.70 on the BSE.

