Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Slides 1.18%

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd lost 1.18% today to trade at Rs 538.85. The BSE Capital Goods index is down 0.08% to quote at 72998.46. The index is up 0.21 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Dynamics Ltd decreased 0.71% and Praj Industries Ltd lost 0.69% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 55 % over last one year compared to the 22.91% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has lost 5.52% over last one month compared to 0.21% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 3.29% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 28608 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.29 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 647 on 15 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 142.1 on 26 Oct 2023.
