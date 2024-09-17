Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Slides 1.18%

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has lost 5.52% over last one month compared to 0.21% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 3.29% rise in the SENSEX

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd lost 1.18% today to trade at Rs 538.85. The BSE Capital Goods index is down 0.08% to quote at 72998.46. The index is up 0.21 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Dynamics Ltd decreased 0.71% and Praj Industries Ltd lost 0.69% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 55 % over last one year compared to the 22.91% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

