Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Carborundum Universal to acquire US-based Silicon Carbide Products

Carborundum Universal to acquire US-based Silicon Carbide Products

Image
Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Carborundum Universal (CUMI) has entered into a binding Share Purchase Agreement to acquire a 100% stake from existing equity shareholders of Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. USA (SCP) on 16 September 2024 at an Enterprise Value of USD 6.66 million (Rs 56 crore indicative). CUMI will incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary in USA, which will act as the Special purpose vehicle (SPV) for this acquisition. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of October 2024.

SCP, located in Horseheads, NY, USA, specializes in producing high-quality Nitride Bonded Silicon Carbide (NBSiC) products. NBSiC ceramics have superior wear and thermal shock resistance. SCP has over three decades of experience in providing customized solutions to customers in the USA and globally. Their product range serves industries such as power generation, mining, material handling/processing, non-ferrous molten metal transfer, and petrochemical refineries. Recognized for their technically superior firing and forming processes, SCP is a trusted supplier to leading industry players in these sectors.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's replacement to be announced at 12 noon today, says AAP

Social media age limits restricting children are too little too late

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade muted & mixed; Auto, Realty, Consumer, Media drag

PM to launch Subhadra Yojana, railway, highway projects in Odisha today

Rupee expected to remain steady ahead of US Fed decision this week

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story