Carborundum Universal to acquire US-based Silicon Carbide Products

SCP, located in Horseheads, NY, USA, specializes in producing high-quality Nitride Bonded Silicon Carbide (NBSiC) products. NBSiC ceramics have superior wear and thermal shock resistance. SCP has over three decades of experience in providing customized solutions to customers in the USA and globally. Their product range serves industries such as power generation, mining, material handling/processing, non-ferrous molten metal transfer, and petrochemical refineries. Recognized for their technically superior firing and forming processes, SCP is a trusted supplier to leading industry players in these sectors.
