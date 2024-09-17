Veefin Solutions expands its lending ecosystem via inorganic growth

Acquires three companies at a total valuation of Rs 400 cr The Veefin Group of Companies has announced its third acquisition in end-to-end digital lending platform EpikIndifi, in a cash and equity swap deal valued at around Rs 125 crore. Veefin Group has been on a major corporate expansion exercise in FY 24-25 to transform into an end-to-end Working Capital Finance Platform. The acquisitions of the three companies are at a total valuation of Rs 400 crore. The total expected outlay of the first tranche of all three acquisitions in the last three months is Rs 215 crore (through cash and equity). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The global SME financing gap is pegged at $14Tn. Along with the existing group companies, the latest acquisitions have powered Veefin Group to address every aspect of optimising working capital, by offering solutions across end-to end digital Supply Chain Finance, Digital Identity Verification & Automated Financial Statement Analysis, Trade Securitisation, Transaction Banking, Automated Accounts Receivable (AR) & Accounts Payable (AP) and Software Consulting and Services. Veefin Group has achieved an annual disbursement worth $25Bn on its platform.

Earlier in June, Veefin Group acquired Regime Tax Solutions (known popularly for its products TaxGenie & PayInvoice), and in August the company announced the acquisition of the Indian arm of global technology firm Nityo Infotech.

The inorganic growth opportunities are estimated to increase the Veefin Group's clientele of banking, financial institutions and corporate clients manifold - from 55 in the last financial year to over 500 by the end of this financial year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News