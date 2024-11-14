Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Dredging Corporation of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.51 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 3.40% to Rs 204.50 crore

Net loss of Dredging Corporation of India reported to Rs 33.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 16.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.40% to Rs 204.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 197.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales204.50197.77 3 OPM %-0.7428.90 -PBDT-17.5651.45 PL PBT-55.2918.25 PL NP-33.5116.77 PL

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

