Shri Jagdamba Polymers standalone net profit rises 11.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.40% to Rs 125.52 crore

Net profit of Shri Jagdamba Polymers rose 11.50% to Rs 8.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 46.40% to Rs 125.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 85.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.125.5285.7412.8015.9215.3514.6413.3512.688.827.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News