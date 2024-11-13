DroneAcharya wins contract worth USD 1.75 million

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations announced a major milestone in its partnership with American Blast Systems (ABS), California, USA, as it has secured a master contract worth USD 1.75 million (Rs 14.80 crore) for specialized drone consultancy services.

The contract encompasses a primary agreement and four key project-specific Purchase Orders (POs), reflecting the ambition and scale of the partnership:

1. U.S. Drone Market Study: This study will offer crucial insights into the U.S. drone market landscape and enable strategic alignment of DroneAcharya products to meet U.S. market needs.

2. Business Plan and Roadmap Consultancy Services: This consultancy phase will develop a robust business strategy and roadmap to enter and expand within the U.S. market effectively.

3. Product Design Services for 8 Specialized Drones: DroneAcharya will design eight drones targeting distinct applications, including toy drones for children (5+ years), law enforcement drones for crowd monitoring, AI and thermal scanning, agricultural drones for spraying and seed bombing, FPV (First Person View) drones, and survey drones equipped with GPS.

4. Manufacturing Setup Consultancy Services: This phase will involve a comprehensive guide on establishing manufacturing infrastructure in the U.S., facilitating local production and meeting stringent certification standards.

The partnership between DroneAcharya and ABS will see co-production and certification of these eight products in the U.S., thereby reinforcing the market position of both companies in the American drone landscape.

