Stock Alert: NMDC Steel, Sula Vineyards, BSE, Cello World, Tata Chemicals

Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion Retail, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance are banned from F&O trading on 13 November 2024.

Upcoming Result:

Astrazeneca Pharma India, Century Plyboards, Deepak Nitrite, Dredging Corporation Of India, FIEM Industries, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Happiest Minds Technologies, HEG, Vodafone Idea, IFCI, ISGEC Heavy Engineering, Kalyan Jewellers India, KSB, Kaveri Seed Company, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, NBCC (India), PI Industries, Pitti Engineering, Precision Camshafts, Prism Johnson, Shilpa Medicare will declare their result later today.

New Listing:

Shares of Swiggy will debut on stock exchanges today. It was subscribed 3.59 times. It was open for bidding between 6 to 8 November 2024. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 371 to 390 per share.

Shares of ACME Solar Holdings will debut on stock exchanges today. It was subscribed 2.75 times. It was open for bidding between 6 to 8 November 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 275 to 289 per share.

Stocks to Watch:

NMDC Steel reported net loss of Rs 595.37 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 131.10 crore in Q2 Fy24. Revenue from operations soared 448.8% to Rs 1522.35 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 277.41 crore in Q2 FY24.

Sula Vineyards reported 37.3% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 14.48 crore on 1% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 132.36 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Cello Worlds consolidated net profit increased 2.1% YoY to Rs 81.64 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations increased marginally to Rs 490.06 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 488.96 crore in Q2 FY24.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)s consolidated net profit soared 188% to Rs 347 crore on 137% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 746 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Suven Pharmaceutical reported 3.3% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 82.21 crore on 11.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 11.5 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Ashoka Buildcons consolidated net profit surged 307% to Rs 457.04 crore on 15.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,488.93 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Aurobindo Pharma arm received a good manufacturing practice (GMP) certificate from the European Medicines Agency for Biosimilars manufacturing unit in Hydrebad.

Tata Chemicals subsidiary, Tata Chemicals Europe approved the proposal to make an investment of Rs 655 crore in a sodium bicarbonate plant in the UK. The arm will crease chemical production at the Lostock plant by the end of January 2025.

Ultratech Cements board will meet on 15 November to raise funds upto Rs 3,000 crore via bonds on private placement basis.

