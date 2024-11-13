Shyama Computronics and Services standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 croreNet profit of Shyama Computronics and Services rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.05 20 OPM %16.67-20.00 -PBDT0.030.01 200 PBT0.030.01 200 NP0.020.01 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News