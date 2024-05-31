Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ducon Infratechnologies consolidated net profit rises 1729.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Ducon Infratechnologies consolidated net profit rises 1729.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:36 AM IST
Sales rise 3.31% to Rs 106.84 crore

Net profit of Ducon Infratechnologies rose 1729.41% to Rs 3.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.31% to Rs 106.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 86.10% to Rs 7.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.86% to Rs 418.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 395.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales106.84103.42 3 418.76395.59 6 OPM %6.991.96 -5.254.23 - PBDT4.750.74 542 12.026.83 76 PBT4.430.15 2853 10.795.65 91 NP3.110.17 1729 7.634.10 86

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

